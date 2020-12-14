By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has expressed deep shock over the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers who died after a brief illness in Abuja at the age of 58.

Fintiri described late Sam Nda-Isaiah as an embodiment of Leadership noted that his sterling qualities stood him out as a rare Nigerian who interpreted the Nigerian situation with great understanding and passion for the growth and development of the Nation.

“I express my condolences to the immediate family of Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Government and People of Niger State, the LEADERSHIP family and indeed the entire Nupe Kingdom over the painful loss.

“The Publisher’s contributions to the new Nigeria will be greatly missed at a time when quacks have taken over the cyber space peddling dangerous rumour and hate speeches.”

While commending his courage towards the unity of Nigeria, Governor Fintiri noted that, “Though he trained as a Pharmacist, he was able to later make impact as a Newspaper Publisher that changed the narrative of one way flow of information”.

The Governor lauded the use of his paper in building bridges of peace across divides and unity, expressing hope that the drive is sustained even after him, pointing out that “His hardwork to ensure the oneness of Nigeria must not be allowed to die”.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah will be solely missed by all whose lives he affected in many ways especially the Media industry”.

He explained that, “The few times we’ve met, our discussions were centred especially on what it takes for Nigeria to move forward”.

“I convey our deepest condolences on behalf of my family and the good people of Adamawa State. His memory, commitment and contribution to Nigeria will never be forgotten”.