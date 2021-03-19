By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri on Friday inaugurated the training of 105 Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in skills acquisition programme under the State Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency.

The training in collaboration with Ministry of Entrepreneurship Development is aimed at tacklng unemployment among the physically challenged.

According to him, the youth will undergo training in life skill, sector-specific skills and entrepreneurial skills for two months.

Fintiri urged the trainees to make use of the opportunity for the betterment of their lives and that of the state.

In her welcome Address, the head of PAWECA, Hajiya Aisha Bawa Bello, said the training would last for a period of two months.

Bello further said they will be trained in their respective various local Government areas pointing out that monitoring and evaluation team would go round to track the training during the two months training.

Alhaji Sani Sabo, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues thanked the state government for organizing the programme.

They are also undergoing training in tailoring, Shoe making, soap and cosmetics.