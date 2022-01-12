Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, abruptly ended the 2022 inter-faith prayer service organised by the Oyo State Civil Service, following the receipt of the news of the death of a former governor of the State, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Makinde, who called for a minute silence for the former Governor, who also served as Deputy Governor of the State between 2003 and 2007, prayed to God to grant repose to his soul.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde, who was attending the annual Inter-faith Service held to mark the commencement of the New Year, did not read the speech he prepared for the event.

He condoled with the immediate family members of the former Governor, his political associates and all residents of the State whose paths have crossed with Chief Alao-Akala.

He said: “I am here with the speech prepared for this event but I have just been informed about the death of former Governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo-Akala.

“I pray that God grant his loved ones and all his well-wishers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Earlier, the Head of Service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola, commended Governor Makinde for seeing the workers of the state as major instruments towards the realisation of his agenda and fulfilment of his campaign promises.

She explained that civil/public workers of the state have been instrumental to the increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and the development of the state as a whole.

She maintained that over 70,900 workers have been trained both within and outside the state despite the economic challenges faced by the country and the state in 2021.

Agboola, who enjoined all workers in the state to reciprocate the good gesture of the Governor by rededicating themselves to works and ensuring that Oyo State is taken to an enviable position, urged them to shun any act that is against the service rules and regulations.

In their separate sermons, the Chief Imam of the Government House, Alhaji Hamada Rufai and the Provost of St Peter’s Anglican Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, Dr. Wale Adebiyi, called on those in power to govern with the fear of God at all times.

The duo equally called on the civil servants to do their works diligently.