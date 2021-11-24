Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of Edo citizens as the state commences the installation of a state-wide 150km street lighting project.

The project which is part of his administration’s industrialisation plan and a component of the ongoing Edo electricity initiative, was aimed at improving security of life and property as well recreating a night life to boost the economy of the state.

The project which commenced in 2019 was designed to be executed in two phases and powered by the 55MW CCETC Ossiomo power plant.

Phase one of the project covers about 50km of major streets within Benin City and some parts of Auchi and is expected to be completed in December this year.

The designated streets within Benin City include; Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Stadium Road, Oba Market Road, Zabayor Road, Akenzua Road, Adesogbe (Plymouth)/Ehaekpen/TV Road, Siluko Road to Egor Market, Akpakpava Road to Ramat Park, Sapele Road to Country Home Motel Road (Agip), Airport Road to Ogba Zoological Garden, and New Lagos Road to Ugbowo main gate axis of the city amongst others.

The streets in Auchi include; Auchi-Jattu-Otaru-Polytechnic Road and Jattu Township Road.

Phase two of the project which covers about 100km in length and targets major towns/areas in Edo Central, North and South senatorial districts would commence after the successful completion of phase one.

In an interview with one of the project engineers, it was gathered that the street lighting project was specially designed according to the perculiar terrains of the state, with 320 watts LEDs which can hardly be found elsewhere in Nigeria.

The bulbs when powered, can light-up areas even beyond its scope due to the high range of illumination.

Reacting to the development, some Edo residents described the ongoing street lighting project as a laudable one.

They said that the street lights will help reduce crimes and ameliorate security challenges currently facing residents and businesses in the state.

The project implementation team assured Edo residents of sustainable and uninterrupted power supply for areas that will be captured in the project. The light is expected to be powered on from 6pm – 6am daily.

It was learnt that the project was designed with a five-year warranty and it is expected that by the end of December this year, phase one of the project would have been completed even as some areas have already been lit up.