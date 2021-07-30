Newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and immediate past commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Adamu Usman has bid farewell to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.

AIG Usman, who was at the Government House, Minna, appreciated the governor for the support and synergy Nigerian Police Force Niger State Command under his watch has enjoyed.

He said that working in Niger State was worth it, and urged the people of the state to continue to give all necessary cooperation to police, in order to end security challenges in the state.

In his remarks, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello thanked him for the tremendous service rendered in the state and wished him success in his new position and posting.

Until his recent promotion as AIG, Usman last served as the commissioner of Police, Niger State Command.