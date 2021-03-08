ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule, has extolled the leadership qualities of Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, stressing that the VP’s passion for Nigeria, is visible for all to see.

Sule stated while declaring open a public lecture series organized to commemorate the 64th birthday of the Vice President, which held at the headquarters of the Nigeria Air Force, Officers Mess and Suites, Abuja, on Monday.

According to the Governor, VP Osinbajo is a strong advocate of enterprise and innovation, who has been championing the cause of young Nigerians in driving the revolution to reposition the country as a foremost economic hub for Africa.

The lecture series, organized by the Building the Future Forum, a non-partisan coalition of Nigerians resident at home and abroad, drawn from diverse backgrounds but who share the VP’s passion for Nigeria and nation building.

Engineer Sule said the organizers of the event decided to conduct the public lecture to celebrate VP Osinbajo’s birthday, because it will illustrate the VP’s believe in the free exchange of ideas, through constructive engagement, as well as the power of deep, creative thinking, to shape the destiny of the country.

Engineer Sule recalled the enduring patience exhibited by the Vice President, whenever they held the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

“Every time we are having the NEC meeting, for instance, and I see the level of patience this gentleman has, sitting down and listening to every one of us,” the Governor said.

While describing the theme of the lecture series “Building the Future of Nigeria through Enterprise and Innovation”, as apt and significant, the Governor said the theme, denotes the VP’s creative optimism.

“We recognize that our country is facing some challenges, but as His Excellency constantly asserts, it’s within our powers to address these problems, find enduring solutions and transform our circumstances,” he stated.