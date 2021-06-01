Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule has charged directors of personnel management (DPMs), in the 13 local government areas of the state to save money to offset the outstanding salaries of local government workers and pension arrears.

Sule gave the marching orders during a meeting with the DPMs who took over from the outgone elected council chairmen and overseers of development areas at the Government House, Lafia, yesterday.

The governor who urged DPMs, to see their new positions as an opportunity to contribute their quota towards the development of the local government areas, appealed to them to imbibe the culture of savings, in order for them to be able to pay outstanding salaries and pension owed at the councils.

He said the DPMs are quite aware of the developments within the system, urging them to impact positively at their new level, even as he stressed that his administration remains fair and just to the DPMs, who were previously suspended from office but later recalled.

He called on the DPMs to remain focused while also cautioning them against victimising the outgone elected local government chairmen and their political appointees, further urging them to ensure they pay the former chairmen their outstanding one-month salary.

While emphasising on the need to save, he pointed out that local government areas owing two months salaries, as well as 22 percent of last month’s salary, should be able to offset the 22 percent from their first savings.

For local government areas owing only one month, he challenged the DPMs, to use their savings, to embark on projects that will have direct impact on the community, in conjunction with the Local Government Services Commission and the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Those local government areas owing one month, should see this as an opportunity to excel. While others are struggling to pay, you can use the one month to carry out some major projects, liaising with the LGSC and the ministry,” he stated.