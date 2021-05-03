ADVERTISEMENT

BY DANJUMA JOSEPH, Lafia

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has called on Nigerians not to play politics with the security challenges presently confronting the nation, stressing that as a retired general, President Muhammadu Buhari is in better position to tackle insecurity across the country.

Governor Sule, made this known while appearing as a guest on Channels Television, on Friday, monitored in Lafia. Reacting to suggestions for the federal government to hire mercenaries to help fight banditry and insurgency in the Northwest and Northeast, the governor said, he is willing to accept any idea that will restore peace in his state.

Engineer Sule however noted that when he earlier said the country needed foreign support, he was specifically referring to the developed countries of the US and Britain supporting Nigeria with technology to prosecute the war against banditry and insurgency.

The governor pointed out that the type of security challenges confronting the country, particularly banditry and insurgency, are not conventional wars.

He said that a country like Afghanistan has spent

over 40 years battling the Taliban.

He recalled that during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan, mercenaries were recruited to fight the insurgency

in the Northeast, without much impact as Boko Haram continued with its onslaught.

While expressing reservations about employing the services of mercenaries to help in tackling the security challenges in the country, Engineer Sule was emphatic in calling for foreign support in the area of technology, equipment and training of the country’s military personnel.