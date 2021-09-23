Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has presented two branded Toyota hilux vehicles to the state coordination office of Gombe Goes Green (3G )Project to facilitate execution of its mandate of reclaiming the environment through tree planting campaign.

Presenting the operational vehicles to the director-general of the project, Yahaya recalled that barely some three months into office his administration launched the 3G initiative in Dukku local government area with a clear target of planting one million trees in each year.

He noted that the aim of the initiative was to fight desertification, degradation and the subsequent effects of climate change and global warming so as to mitigate any environmental impacts on the people.

“In the last two years we did a lot and I believe by facilitating the good work 3G is doing they can still do more; Our target is to surpass the 4 million trees in four years”.

Governor Yahaya revealed that the initiative has so far planted 2 million trees across the State. He therefore tasked the 3G Project Coordination office to redouble its efforts towards surpassing records of the previous years.

The governor added that with the exception of Gombe Local Government Area, the Gombe Goes Green Project has planted 20 hectres wood load in each of the local government areas.

He said his administration would continue to encourage the citizens towards planting trees rather than destroying forest reserves, maintaining that the framework of implementation and monitoring the art of reforestation was through the Coordination office of 3G.