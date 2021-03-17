Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, will today flag off the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

Commissioner of health, Dr Habu Dahiru who gave the hint said already the State government has received delivery of its share of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, enough to cover 35,000 individuals slated for the first phase of the vaccination exercise in the State.

He said frontline health workers in public and private health facilities, rapid response and contact tracing teams as well as military and paramilitary organisations will be the first to take the jab in addition to strategic leaders which include the governor, deputy governor, legislators, traditional rulers, religious leaders, amongst others.

He said the second phase will be administered on the aged persons from 50 years and above while the third phase will be given to individuals with significant co-morbidity like asthma, hypertension and other chronic conditions, whereas the fourth phase will involve individuals at risk of contracting diseases.

“For this purpose, we have to prepare a robust team in Gombe State and we have started with the planning, meeting with our colleagues from the National Primary Health Care and development partners.”

He said the State Ministry of Health, Primary Health Care Agency and development partners have triggered a robust plan which included a meeting to identify activities that will be conducted for a successful implementation of the vaccination exercise.

Dr Habu Dahiru said to ensure the success of the vaccination, a ‘train the trainers’ workshop is underway at the state level and is expected to be cascaded to the local government areas for effective coverage.

Already, the commissioner led a team on sensitisation visits to the palace of the Emir of Gombe and chairman of Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs as well as other leaders.