BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

An information technology expert, Mr. Tim Akano, has urged the government to support African youths with seed funding to building technology-based businesses that can position the continent in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

Akano, who is the managing director of New Horizons Nigeria, the largest private information technology and e-business training company, said with what the Africa youths are doing in the financial technology segment and startup ecosystems, the continent would not be left behind in the emerging fourth industrial revolution.

He disclosed this while in Lagos at his investiture as African Patriotic Leader of the Year presented by Trans-African Youth Initiative (TAYI). New Horizons Nigeria was also awarded as ‘Most productive ICT Company in Africa’.

“To go far in life, you must pay the price. Don’t look for quick success but lasting one because the deeper your roots the difficult it becomes to eliminate you. And this depth is gotten through exposure to knowledge. Our brain capacity is as big as that of the whites, but the missing link is in the development of our mindset,” he said.

Akano added that instead of blaming the leaders, efforts should be made towards individual mindset development. “If you decide to be focused in achieving your goals, nothing can stop you. What has been affecting us is that we have small ambition, and believe the lies the western world has sold to us of incapability. The danger with that is that we would not go the extra mile,” he said.

Country representative, TAYI, Bakare Luqman, while presenting the awards, said that the awards were in recognition of the contributions of New Horizon in the development of ICT and nation building in Africa. He added that students of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana in the TAYI’s youth convention held recently nominated Mr. Akano. He noted that the dream of building a better society is sacrosanct and tedious but can be achieved through a collective and collaboration effort from all parts of the society.