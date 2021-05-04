BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammed has expressed excitement at the signing of an Egyptian national, Mahmood Gamal, into the fold of Wikki Tourists FC from Egypt Insurance FC.

Gamal, a left full back appended his signature on the club’s papers till end of 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Governor Mohammed who received the Egyptian player yesterday however expressed dismay at the lackluster performance of Wikki Tourists in the ongoing football season.

He said his administration since its inception in May, 2019 has provided an enabling environment for football and other sporting activities to thrive in Bauchi state.

“I have provided the enabling environment for football to thrive, for sporting activities to go into the stadium. I’m encouraging them from behind, I’m an old man, but I do my sporting activities indoors, that is to say I go to gymnasium.”

“We are not doing very well this year, we are 13 on the log, so you have a tall order and we want to play continental competitions. So, from the 13th spot, I want us to go to number one because we have done it before,” he charged the team.

He commended the manager of the player and FIFA licensed football agent, Mr Philip Dosu, for bringing the player to Bauchi, hinging the gesture to the good relationship between him and Dosu, dated back to when he was the minister of FCT, Abuja.

The player’s manager, Mr. Philip Dosu, said he is ready to do the best ever possible for Bauchi State Football Club.

“Mahmood is my prayer, I have his mandate, so I immediately call him to come to Bauchi State. Then he had some trials, after the trials, I met the coach and he told me that the boy is going to play for them”.

“Gamal has gone all through his medication, treatments, everything is ready for him to kick-off the second stanza of the league with Wikki. I’m sure continental is guaranteed, no doubt about it,” Dosu assured.