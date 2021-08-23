Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has commended the Federal Executive Council for approving the establishment of an airport in the state.

Buni in a statement issued by his director general press and media Mamman Mohammed said the need for an airport in the state is strategic and necessary for security and economic benefits.

“An airport in the state will enhance easy movement of security personnel and equipment to fight terrorism and cross border crimes among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our people will also take advantage of the airport for movement of goods and services.

“Yobe State has one of the finest Sesame seeds, hides and skin as well as livestock in Nigeria, the airport would certainly facilitate local and international trade in this direction” Governor Buni said.

He commended the Federal executive Council for its sense of patriotism in selecting Yobe state for the national project. The governor also commended the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration for its commitment to national development.

Governor Buni assured the support, cooperation and loyalty of the government and people of Yobe state to the Buhari administration.