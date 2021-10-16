Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has has reshuffled his cabinet and approved the creation of Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation.

A press statement signed by Shuaibu Abdullahi, the press secretary to the Yobe SSG said

Mr. Abdullahi Bego, the commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture was moved to the new ministry while Mohammed Lamin from the Ministry of Land and Solid Minerals moves to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and culture.

Buni has also approved that the responsibility for administration and management of land matters including all issues relating to land allocation, title registration, use, search, charting cadastral and planning and such other responsibilities as may be determined by the governor be transferred to the Yobe Geographic Information System (YOGIS)

The function of the ministry of land has therefore been subsumed into YOGIS. With this development, the Ministry of Land and Solid Minerals therefore ceases to exist in Yobe State, the statement said.