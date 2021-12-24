Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has signed the 2022 Finance and Appropriation Bill of N163, 953, 384,000 into law with a decrease of N101 million over the actual amount presented to the legislature.

Buni had in November presented the sum N164, 054, 384, 000 as the 2022 Finance and Appropriation Bill to the state assembly for consideration and passage.

At the signing of the budget yesterday in Damaturu, the governor said though both the recurrent and capital expenditures were cut by the House as part of their oversight functions, the budget would focus on the completion of all ongoing projects, creation of employment opportunities and promoting self-reliance.

He said, “The net allocation to finance the recurrent expenditure is now N90.296 billion, while the sum of N73.657 billion is earmarked to cater for capital expenditure.

“I would like to express my profound appreciation to Mr Speaker, honourable members and the staff of the Yobe State House of Assembly for their cooperation, diligence and timely passing of the 2022 budget.

“This exhibits the cordial working relationship between the two arms of government and our collective commitment to move the state forward. We will continue to strengthen this synergy for the benefit of the state and our people,” Buni said.

The Speaker, Hon. Ahemd Lawan Mirwa, said the House embarked on the structural adjustment in the budget which led to the slash in its size in order to allocate funds to areas that are most critical.

Mirwa commended Buni for presenting a realistic budget and said the House was proud of the developmental programmes of the governor, especially in education and others.

