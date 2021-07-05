Governor of Bayelsa State Douye Diri has rejected an overture by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring that he remains committed to the PDP.

Though he expressed appreciation to the APC for acknowledging that his administration is performing in Bayelsa in terms of development and good governance, the ruling party’s call on him to dump the PDP is “unfortunate, provoking and unwelcome.”

A former deputy governor of the state, Hon Peremobowei Ebebi, had at the weekend during APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ekeremor local government area called on Diri to dump the PDP which he described as a “sinking ship.”

Diri, through his director new media, Mr Kola Oredipe, declared that he remains a strong, committed and one of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in the country and has no reason leaving the party to another platform now or in the near future.

According to the statement, issued yesterday and signed by Kola Oredipe, he described the calls from the APC leaders as unfortunate, provoking and unwelcome, “It will be a political suicide to leave the only party that exist in Bayelsa State, to join a party that has no root, no structure.”

“Ebebi, must be a joker. We know him for many acts of theatrics and at this time too, it is not different. He has confessed that the governor is not doing badly meaning that the PDP is on the right track, why then go to join a party that has taken Nigeria many years back?” Oredipe asked.

The media aide to the governor wondered if Ebebi was not aware of high profile members of the opposition APC who have since joined the PDP and aligned with the vision of the prosperity government for a united and greater Bayelsa State.

He said, “Where was Ebebi all these months when many chieftains dumped his APC to return home to PDP? He knows APC ranks have been heavily depleted and that is why he is calling on them to return. It is too late. We have accommodated them in the PDP.

“We know Ebebi is not a fulfilled man where he is. It is him that will come back to the PDP. For now, he has no electoral values in his community, Aleibiri in Ekeremor local government area. This much came out clear in the Bayelsa West senatorial election he contested late last year where he lost woefully. My conclusion on his comment is that he must be looking for relevance in his new party.”