Plateau State governor Simon Lalong and the senator representing Plateau South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Prof Nora Dadu’ut, have expressed sadness over the death of the traditional ruler, the Mishkaham Mwagavul, Da Nelson Bakfur.

The monarch joined his ancestors on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

In a statement signed by the director of press and public affairs to the governor, Simon Makut Macham, Lalong during a visit to the family of the deceased in Kerang, Mangu local government area, said he received the news of the passing of the royal father with shock and grief.

The governor described the deceased as a peacemaker and a rallying point for not only the Mwagavul nation, but the entire state.

Lalong said, “Da Nelson Bakfur did a lot to promote peaceful coexistence and development in his domain since assuming office as Mishkaham Mwaghavul in 1999. As the chairman of the Mangu Traditional Council, he was very instrumental to the substantial peace recorded in the local government as well as the confidence building that grew among various ethnic groups in the area. This facilitated the resolution of many disputes which prevented escalation”.

The governor also paid tribute to the late royal father for his passion for economic emancipation of his people as well as paying special attention to educational development. He said the royal father also motivated the people to participate in agriculture and produce food for the state and nation at large.

Responding, the district head of Kerang, Da Philemon Mutang said the visit of the governor to the family is consoling and reassuring which further demonstrates the good relationship that existed between the governor and the late royal father.

In her condolence message, Dadu’ut expressed sadness over the passing on of the traditional ruler.

Dadu’ut described the late monarch as a quintessential royal father who lived his life for the growth of his community as well as Plateau State in general.

“As a traditional ruler, his community and people enjoyed peace, as there was no crisis whatsoever in the town and there were visible socioeconomic and infrastructure development during his reign,” she said.

Dadu’ut said the royal father was a detribalised Nigerian who preached peaceful co-existence at all times.