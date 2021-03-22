By Our Correspondents

More condemnations have trailed the attempt by suspected Fulani militia to assassinate the Governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom in his farm on Saturday as his counterparts in all the states of the federation have risen to demand full investigation into the attack.

The Northern Governors Forum yesterday condemned the attack, calling on the security agencies to uncover the sponsors.

The chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, described the incident as disturbing and called for a thorough investigation.

In a statement issued by Makut Macham, his director of press and public affairs, Lalong said the attack was another attempt by criminals to cause mayhem in Benue and in the nation as a whole.

Lalong commended security details attached to the governor for repelling the attack and securing Ortom and members of his entourage.

Also, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has described the attack on Ortom as shocking and a rude awakening. Chairman of the NGF and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi in a statement vehemently condemned the attack.

Governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also asked the security agencies and other authorities to swiftly investigate the assassination attempt on Ortom and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The PDP Governors Forum in a statement signed by its chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, described the attack on Ortom as shocking just as it warned that any attempt to harm any Nigerian will be viewed by the forum as an attempt on all of them.

On their part, the North Central People’s Forum (NCPF) has strongly and wholesomely condemned the assassination attempt on Ortom and his convoy at Tyo-mu along Makurdi Gboko raod.

The forum through its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Audu Sule, expressed shock over the attack on the Governor.

Sule, who is also the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Investment, said the forum described the attack as babaric, unwarranted and capable of bringing anarchy in the country.

The inspector-general of police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack and reported attempt on the life of the executive governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

Recall that the governor had announced foiled attempt to assassinate him at his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital, on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Police Force Public Relations Officer CP Frank Mba said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who condemned the incident has equally directed the Commissioner of Police Benue State Command to take adequate measures towards strengthening and improving security in the state, particularly around the governor.

The Force PRO also said the IGP has also specifically directed the Benue State Commissioner of Police to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations.

Meanwhile, Benue State Police Command has condemned the attacked on Ortom by suspected marauding herdsmen.

This is even as the Commissioner of Police CP Audu Madaki in a statement warned that such lawlessness will not be condoned in the state under his watch.

CP Madaki explained that the command on Saturday 20th March, 2021 at about 1200hrs received a distress call from one of the police officers deployed as escort to the Governor of Benue State on the attack.