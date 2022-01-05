Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule has sworn-in four new high court judges.

The governor said the swearing-in of the judges was in line with his administration’s readiness to enhance the judicial system in the state.

He said it is imperative and a collective desire to fill in the available vacancies of four high court judges bringing their number to nine.

Sule said the judiciary remained the last hope for the common man, stating that the appointment was in line with the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission.

The governor said his administration has accord impetus to the welfare of judiciary workers by issuing car loans, renovation and expansion of courts and completion of the High Court complex.

He appreciated the Chief Judge (C J) Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu for piloting the affairs of the court with utmost sincerity.

He said the CJ had exhibited transparency, probity and accountability in running her office within the shortest time in office.

“If you came to Government House with a rickety vehicle you can dash it to others because I have provision for a new vehicle for you,” he said.

Justice Ibn Kana in a vote of thanks commended the state governor for supporting the new Judges.

The commissioner for justice, Abdulkarim Kana, commended the governor for his holistic approach to the judiciary.