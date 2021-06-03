Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has charged chairmen of local government areas in the state to replicate his economic feats at the grassroots.

He made the charge at Ikot Akpa Nkuk, headquarters of Ukanafun local government area yesterday during the maiden Ukanafun Economic Development Summit to mark 45 years of the creation of the council.

Governor Udom said economic activities in the urban areas should be replicated in the hinterlands by the council chairmen.

Udom said the creation of local government was a journey in economic self-advancement and urged local governments to make annual economic assessment so that the purpose of self-government at whatever level would not be defeated.

“The creation of a state, or in this case, a local government area , is in itself a release for a journey in economic self – advancement”.