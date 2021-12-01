Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has suspended indefinitely the coordinator of Igbeagu Development Centre, Mrs Rose Nkwude, for allegedly exposing the people of the area to security threats.

In a statement signed by the secretary to the state government and coordinating commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugballa, the governor said the suspension is with immediate effect.

He said, “Following the directive of the governor, Chief David Nweze Umahi, the coordinator of Igbeagu Development Centre, Mrs. Rose Nkwuda, is to proceed on indefinite suspension with immediate effect.”

Umahi expressed regrets that the Development Centre coordinator compromised on security issues thereby exposing the people to security threats.

He directed the suspended coordinator to hand all government property in her possession over to the SSG or before the close of work yesterday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspension might not be unconnected with the crisis that rocked the community which led to the destruction of several houses and other household properties and displacement of many citizens of the community.

Hundreds of citizens of the community who were displaced following the crisis are still currently taking refuge in nearby communities.