Senators in the upper chamber of the National Assembly who happen to represent the same senatorial districts as their state governors and are looking to hold on to their seats believe they now stand a chance to go toe to toe with the governors after the passage of the 2021 Electoral Bill.

The bill was transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent yesterday, according to statement by the senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare.

“Please be informed that in pursuance of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004, the National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Bill 2021 to Mr. President today (yesterday) Friday November 19, 2021,” Omoworare stated.

A number of the senators are already forging ahead with their re-election plans regardless of the touted ambitions of sitting governors, insisting that the passage of the amendment bill providing for direct primaries gives every party member equal opportunity.

LEADERSHIP Weekend spoke to the offices of governors in their second term who are seeking to replace senators representing their respective senatorial districts.

Some of the governors LEADERSHIP Weekend reached out to outrightly said they planned to retire from politics in 2023, others spoke of presidential ambitions, while most engaged in equivocation, suggesting they planned to contest for senatorial seats. These include the governors of Enugu, Taraba, Cross River, Benue, Ekiti, Plateau, Abia, Niger, Rivers and Kaduna.

Against moves by some state governors of the APC extraction, the National Assembly had on November 9, 2021, passed the electoral act amendment bill allowing direct primary elections for political parties while also giving the nod for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct election electronically and transmit the election results electronically.

Some political analysts have alleged that the senators passed the clause in order to whittle the powers of state governors and further their own cause.

According to them, the governors were using the indirect primary method to determine delegates for ward, local government and state congresses as well as the national convention as it happened in so many states, including Yobe where former governor Ibrahim Geidam took the ticket from Sen Bukar Abba Ibrahim, also a former governor of the state.

A repeat of the scenario is what present senators are trying to avoid.

But some senators have denied such insinuations, insisting that their decision to support direct primaries was on the need to entrench intra-party democracy.

Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Sen Kabiru Gaya (APC Kaduna South) said the inclusion of direct primary in the electoral act was to take democracy down to the grassroots.

“I believe that direct primary is taking democracy to the grassroots; that is what President Buhari always talked about. It will allow people who are card carrying members of the party to decide who should be their candidate. We are happy with it and we believe that President Buhari will sign the bill very soon,” Gaya said.

He added that the National Assembly bureaucracy will transmit the bill to the President this week for assent, saying, “we expect that he will sign it into law by the grace of God.”

In Enugu, a close ally Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who does not want his name mentioned, said the governor, who is in his second tenure, may contest the senatorial position of his zone at the end of his tenure.

The source disclosed that Ugwuanyi will run for the presidential slot if the Peoples Democratic Party zones the position to the South East.

Another close ally of the governor, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the governor may go for the vice-presidential slot if the position of the president is zoned to the North.

The source said in the event that the two position are not zoned to the South East, Ugwuanyi, who is from Enugu North Senatorial Zone, will seek to supplant Senator Chuka Utazi who is presently representing in the National Assembly.

It was gathered that Utazi, who is in first tenure in the Senate, is not ready to bow out for the governor at the moment.

The ability to be able to challenge governors in a fair fight is what the senators always wanted.

According to the Senate minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia), who had earlier wished that political parties were given the opportunity to select the mode of primary elections, all Senators are in unison with what they passed.

“What was passed by the Senate is binding on all and I think the direct primary has given all members of the political parties equal rights to choose their candidates,” media aide to Abaribe, Mr Uchenna Awom, said.

Abaribe, a former deputy governor of Abia State, may find himself facing off with his state governor for a seat he has held since 2007.

Speaking recently in an apparent reference to his future political ambitions, the Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu said he was more concerned with the challenges of his present job than to think otherwise.

The second term PDP governor said if it was his own volition, he would like to return to teaching, but that he would subject himself to the will of his Abia South Senatorial district when he vacates office.

That means that if his people call on him and he heeds their call, he will have to contend with Senate minority leader, Senator Abaraibe, a fourth-term senator, if the latter fails or drops or fails his rumoured governorship ambition.

Senator Danjuma Laah (PDP Kaduna South) had drummed support for direct party primaries and called on the leadership of the party to conduct transparent and open primaries to pick its flag bearers for the 2023 elections.

In a statement issued by his media assistant, Victor Matthew, Laah said though some members of the political elite are insisting on indirect primaries, such would amount to truncating the voice of the people.

Senator Laah said, “I don’t think the people want any indirect primaries or any consensus, but the thing is, if you don’t adhere to their desire for open primaries, then there will be problems.

“What is important is that at the end of the day, we have something that ensures that party members are given the opportunity to elect candidates that will give PDP ultimate victory at the end of the general election,” he said.

Senate spokesman, Basiru Ajibola, said direct primaries would enable all card-carrying members of political parties to participate directly in electing their preferred candidates for elections.

According to Basiru, including direct primaries in the electoral act is for the betterment of democracy.

“Those people who are making such comments want to set us against our governors. As far as I am concerned, the governor of my state (Osun) is my leader and I don’t have any issue with him.

“That allegation was just to whip up political sentiments. I also know that some elements in the opposition political parties are making that speculation and it has no basis.

“It is not a gang-up of senators against the governors. What we did was to strengthen the House of Representatives’ adoption of direct primary. Nobody has any governor in mind and in any event, senators also hope to become governors someday. So, they cannot be making laws against themselves,” Basiru said, adding that they believe direct primary would enhance internal democracy in political parties.

“It is also not healthy for anybody to assume that we are fighting leaders of our political parties,”Basiru added.

There are strong indications that Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State will contest for the Senate after the completion of his second tenure in office, come 2023 .

To actualise this dream, according to a source, the governor worked to ensure that the late Ambassador Ignatius Longjan was elected to represent Plateau South on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly before his demise in 2020.

Longjan was accused of being put there to hold forth for Governor Lalong ahead of 2023, an allegation he consistently denied.

After Longjan’s death, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut won the by-election to represent Plateau South.

The professor of French language contested against several male aspirants – who were alleged to have been persuaded by Governor Lalong to step down for her. It was said that Prof. Nora Dadu’ut’s tenure is for one term which will end in 2023.

Interestingly Governor Lalong, too, is from Shendam local government area of Plateau South senatorial district. Although the governor has not openly declared his intentions, his body language points in that direction.

In Niger State, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is serving his second term but when asked about any plan to contest for Senate, he said 2023 is a long time to come.

The governor, who spoke through his chief press secretary, Mary Noel Berje, said, “However Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is working assiduously towards ensuring that Nigerlites enjoy the dividends of democracy whichever way. As we march towards the year 2023, we hope for the best.”

According to her, “He is focused on serving the people better for now; 2023 will take care of itself when the time comes.”

Meanwhile, findings from the ruling All Progressives Congress revealed that by the local zoning arrangements of Niger North, the incumbent Senator Aliyu Sabi has been zoned out from contesting for a third term.

It was learnt that the newly elected chairman of APC, Zakeri Haliru Jikantoro, is from the same Borgu Emirate, thus the next Senator will automatically come from Kontagora Emirate of the governor, making it politically conveniently possible for the governor to contest, if he so wishes.

In Cross River State, the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade, who is completing his second tenure, has no plans to run for senatorial election to represent Cross River North Senatorial district at the National Assembly in 2023.

Ayade came to the governorship from the Senate in 2015 apparently has no ambition of vying for the position of senator come 2023.

This is despite speculations in some quarters that Governor Ayade has ambitions to run for the Senate for the second time after serving as senator for only one term before contesting elections that gave him opportunity to mount the throne as governor of Cross River State from 2015 till date.

Speaking on the issue, Ayade’s special adviser on media and publicity/chief press secretary to the governor, Christian Ita, stated that his principal had no intention to contest any election for Senate.

“He has not indicated any interest to contest elections to Senate, at least, for now,” he said.

In Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is alleged to be having the ambition of running for president in 2023 on the platform of the opposition PDP.

Although Wike has not openly declared his ambition, his political group, the Grassroot Development Initiative (GDI), recently spread its network across every nook and cranny of the country ahead of the governor’s possible declaration.

Efforts made by LEADERSHIP Weekend to get the reaction of the special assistant to the governor on media, Kelvin Ebiri, and the commissioner for information and communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, were futile as both did not return calls put across to them.

But a source close to Government House, Port Harcourt, who pleaded for anonymity, said Wike had not made his intentions known to anyone, including those close to him.

He said: “Governor has not told anyone if he is contesting either for president or Senate. When you ask him about it, he will only reply, ‘Am I not qualified?’”

The source, who is also from the Rivers East senatorial district like Wike, said based on the charter of equity exiting among the zones in the district, the current representative of the district in the Senate, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, was not expected to return to the National Assembly in 2023.

He said the development was to allow other zones in the district, who had not been to the Senate before, to occupy the position.

For Ekiti State, the next governorship election is scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022, while the last and second term of governor Kayode Fayemi elapses on October 16, 2022.

Since about two years ago, there have been claims that Fayemi, who doubles as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), is interested in the 2023 presidency.

Aside the speculated presidential ambition, it was also rumoured that Fayemi was eyeing the vice presidency.

A source, however, said, “There is no inkling that the governor is interested in contesting the senatorial seat of Ekiti North, where he comes from.

“Though, it could not be confirmed whether the Senator representing Ekiti North, Olubunmi Adetumbi, would be seeking reelection in 2023, rumour was rife sometime ago that the wife of the governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, may go for the senatorial ticket in Ekiti or her state of origin, Ondo, come 2023”.

The Chairman of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotoso had at a political function in Ayede Ekiti, Oye local government area of the state last year declared that members of the party will compel the governor to contest the 2023 presidency if he refuses to join the race.

His loyalists, including the caretaker publicity secretary of APC in the South-West, Karounwi Oladapo, and the chairman of Ikere local government area of the state, Femi Ayodele, have also at different times spoken on why the presidential cap fits Fayemi.

Ayodele had some time ago sponsored Fayemi’s 2023 presidential campaign poster on the social media, which prompted his suspension from office but he was later reinstated.

Karounwi, on his part, has always spoken about the qualities of the governor that make him suitable for the office of president.

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a group rooting for the presidential candidature of the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in 2023 election, also claimed that the governor was eyeing the vice presidency, saying that is why he has suddenly become an unusual friend of the North.

In Taraba State, there are indications that Governor Darius Ishaku would contest for Senate to represent Taraba South. He may have less of an opposition in picking his party ticket as other governors.

Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha is the current senator representing the zone at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Though both of them (Ishaku and Bwacha) are from the PDP and hail from the same zone, there has been deep political rivalry between the two politicians within the party.

Senator Bwacha, while speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, said he had been called by his people from Taraba and from almighty God to contest for the governorship of the state, not Senate any longer.

In Benue State, Governnor Samuel Ortom has said that the mandate given to him by his people will come to an end in 2023, and except God told him to do otherwise, he would be retiring to his farm.

The governor who spoke through the chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, said Governnor Ortom had persistently, in different for a, said he was waiting for God’s approval before going into any contest.

“When the time comes, the governor will make his ambition known to the people of the state, but for now his major concern is governance.

“The governor is waiting for God’s directives as he did in 2015, but now he has the mandate given to him by his people and it will come to an end in 2023; that is when he will think of going into any contest.

“This is the why the governor earlier asked all his appointees interested in contesting for any election in the forthcoming general elections in 2023 to resign to avoid distractions.”

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai is serving his second and final term as governor; however, his next political ambition is not clear yet. Initially it was rumoured that he was seeking to aspire for the presidency come 2023.

However, when his special adviser on media and publicity Muyiwa Adekeye was contacted, he promised to call back but failed to do so as of press time.

Also, when the senator representing the governor’s home senatorial constituency, Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani was contacted, his mobile phone was not reachable but a close associate told our correspondent that the senator was out of the country.

In any case, it has also been rumoured that Senator Uba, who is a first termer in the Red Chamber, might be seeking to govern the state in an executive capacity come 2023.

For Senators Suleiman Abdu Kwari and Danjuma Laah, who represents Kaduna North and South respectively, although they could not be reached on phone to say their next line of political action ahead of 2023, their activities and moves indicate that they are likely to seek a return to the National Assembly in 2023.