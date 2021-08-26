A military veteran, Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd) has said Nigeria is facing the worst security situation and alleged that the government knew the sponsors of terror attacks.

Olawunmi, a professor of Global Security Studies, stated this when he appeared on the Channels TV breakfast show Sunrise Daily.

He said, “We are currently in the worst security situation in Nigeria, some governors, ministers and senators are sponsors of Boko Haram and the government knows them.”

He alleged that Bureau De Change operators are also sponsors of Boko Haram which is also known to the government and its agencies.

Commodore Olawunmi made these explosive revelations while speaking on the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) where two officers were killed and one officer abducted.

He said “another security breach is that every Friday NDA and all government institutions are opened for Jumaat prayers. They come on Friday for worship. Later they become members of the mess who will later spy on the institution and plan their attack.”

Olawunmi added that there must be insider collaboration in NDA, adding that there are a lot of irresponsible people in Nigerian military formations.

“In a few hours the people that attacked NDA will be apprehended, but that’s not the solution. This government does not want to resolve this problem, rather they are escalating it,” he alleged.

He said the solution to the lingering insecurity is not kinetic but non-kinetic.

According to him, “You identified the centre of gravity, which has been identified. The centre of gravity is the sponsors of Boko Haram and bandits, most of these sponsors are known within the intelligence community.

“The DMI, DSS and Police intelligence knows the sponsors very well, the DSS knows very well with tonnes of files of those sponsoring evil in this country,” he said

He said the Defence Headquarters also knows all those who are behind the terror going on in Nigeria today.