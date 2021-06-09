A former aide to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Andy Uba, has said the Anambra State governorship race is for serious minded people and not for those who just want to try their luck.

Uba, who is a governorship hopeful in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, spoke on Tuesday at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists on the occasion of returning his nomination forms ahead of the party primaries, Uba stated that the state is currently at a crossroads and does not need amateurs in the field of play.

“Today, Anambra State is at a crossroads and this is no time for trying your luck. If you remember in 2007 when I won the election as the governor of Anambra State, I had the plan to change the face of Anambra.

“I planned in order to help the youth, empower the women and to be able to take Anambra to a different level. Infrastructure, agriculture and so many other plans.

“I have modified those plans now from what they were before. Anambra will be a different state once I am elected as a governor,” he said.

When asked on the possibility of a consensus candidate, he noted that he had not been consulted on any plan for such arrangement.

“I dont think that has been presented to us. I have no idea what you are saying. Nobody told me about concensus. I have not heard it. This is the first time I am hearing it from you,” Uba added.