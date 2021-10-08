With the Open Transparency Portal (OTP) recently inaugurated by the Federal Government, information on financial transactions by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are readily available and can be easily accessed.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, made this known while addressing the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, led on a courtesy visit to his office by the Pro Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Ambassador (Dr.) Godknows Igali.

According to him, “through the Open Treasury Portal, financial transactions by agencies can be seen clearly by whoever desires their pattern of expenditure, their funding and the authority behind a specific expenditure. Interested individuals, organisations and investigative agencies can now get on the Open Transparency Portal (OTP) and see for themselves all the information they need concerning patterns on expenditure”.

While recounting the successes recorded by the various financial management reform initiatives of the Government, Idris noted that the OTP has further demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and efficient management of public finances.

He congratulated the chairman and members of the Governing Council of the institution on their appointment and expressed optimism that their presence on the Board will add value in no small measure to the development of the institution.

In his response to a request by the Governing Council for partnership with the Treasury, the Accountant General of the Federation noted that such partnership will be of mutual benefit to both organisations.

He said officials of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation will sit with key personnel of the institution to map out strategies for effective partnership and expressed the readiness of his Office to let the institution make use of the Treasury Academy, Orozo as its Abuja study centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the Pro Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ambassador Igali, said the Council will work hard to fulfill the charge by President Muhammadu Buhari that universities should be problem-solvers.

He commended the Accountant General of the Federation for the successes recorded in the implementation of the various reforms initiatives and proposed close working relationship between the university and the Treasury.