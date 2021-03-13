By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

The prestigious award show, the Grammy, holds on Sunday, March 14 at the Los Angeles Staples Centre in front of a limited audience.

The ‘African Giant’, Burnaboy has promised to give a great performance at the pre-show. The Nigerian superstar who isn’t new to high-level concerts and ceremonies has quite the repertoire of performances including the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards in October 2020, where he performed his politically-charged rendition of his single “Monsters You Made”, with a virtual performance from Coldplay’s Chris Martin who featured on the track. The BRIT Awards 2020 was a showstopper for Burna Boy who joined UK singer Stormzy to perform their hit “Own It” before rendering an energetic version of his favourite “Anybody”.

The award show which is a defining moment for artistes worldwide as winners from 83 categories will be announced, will be streamed live on Grammy.com.

Already a good number of artistes have been earmarked to perform at the main show. Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak among others will be performing at the award to be hosted by Trevor Noah.

According to the organisers, the pre-show will be livestreamed on Grammy.com at 9am Nigerian time (3 p.m. ET) ahead of the main telecast, which broadcasts at 2pm (8 pm ET). Jhené Aiko is set to host, and there’ll be performances from Nigerian afro pop singer, Burna Boy,

Lido Pimienta, Poppy, Rufus Wainwright and more.

In addition, the Premiere Ceremony will kick off with a huge ensemble of previous Grammy nominees (including Gregory Porter, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Regina Carter, and Kamasi Washington) performing Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)” in tribute to the late legend.

Top Nigerian artistes Burnaboy and Wizkid have been nominated for the 2021 awards. Burnaboy’s recent album, “Twice As Tall” got the nod under the World Music Album category alongside other entertainers like Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar and Tianariwen.

This is the second year in a row that Burnaboy is getting a nomination in this category.

For Wizkid, it was his featuring in Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” song that got him the nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song’s video is nominated for Best Music Video.

The 2021 Grammy Awards were originally scheduled to take place in January before they were postponed to March due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Los Angeles. In December, it was announced that Talking Heads, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, and more would receive Lifetime Achievement Grammys.