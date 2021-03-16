BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH and ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have congratulated Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, whose entry won the “Best Global Music Album” category in the 2021 Grammy awards.

Buhari said he has made notable contributions in the field of music which the world has come to recognize.

“Congratulations to Burna Boy on being conferred the 2021 Grammy, the world’s most prestigious musical awards. He has made notable contributions in the field of music which have brought glory to Nigerians at home and abroad. We are proud of his path-breaking achievements,” he said in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

The president also congratulated Wizkid who emerged as a joint winner of the Grammy Awards in a different category.

President Buhari acknowledged the efforts of forerunners like King Sunny Ade and Femi Kuti whose creative exertions earned them Grammy nominations, paved the way and brought Nigerian music to global reckoning.

Meanwhile, the APC described Nigeria’s Afrobeat sensations, Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy) and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid) as inspiration

to Nigerian youths.

The party made the commendation following the awards won by the duo at the 63rd Grammys held in Los Angeles, United States of America,

adding that Nigeria is on the world’s music stage because of their performance.

A statement by APC’s SECRETARY Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe noted that Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl.