A grandmother to a three year old rape victim, has been arrested by the police in Ekiti State for allegedly taking N50,000 bribe from the parents of a rape suspect to cover up the case.

One Oluwaseun, 18, is allegedly being held by the men of the state police command for allegedly defiling the 3-year-old minor.

Oluwaseun, the grandmother, six suspects arrested in connection with alleged cases of kidnapping and others were on Tuesday paraded to the newsmen by the Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Speaking during the parade, Mobayo who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu said, “Investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victim into his room on the 6th August , 2021 at about 3:50pm where he had carnal knowledge of her.

The victim was thereafter taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

“The expert opinion proves that there was penetration into the private part of the victim. Meanwhile, further investigation revealed that when the grandmother of the victim heard about the incident, she demanded the sum of N50,000:00 from the parents of the suspect for amicable settlement of the case.

“The said money was paid to her and she converted it into her personal use. She was also arrested and shall be charged to court alongside the suspect for compounding felony and defilement respectively”.