The Green Beret Football Club of Nigerian Army defeated Seat of God FC to pick the sole ticket to represent Kaduna State at the Aiteo Cup competition.

Advertisements





In a keenly played match, Green Beret edged their opponent Seat of God FC 3-1 to pick the Kaduna ticket.

Green Beret drew the first blood before the Seat of God FC was awarded a penalty which was converted to a goal and ended the first half 1-1.

At resumed hostility in the second half, Green Beret showed superiority and added two more goals, no thanks to the carelessness of the Seat of God FC goalkeeper, ending the match 3-1.

Speaking after the match, Coach Musa Haruna of Green Berret FC, described their opponents as a stronger side, saying his team will not disappoint Kaduna State in the Aiteo Cup.

“I believe we have worked hard, we have been playing leagues and with that preparation you know they can only give you a fright but we know at the end we will always emerge the winner.

You should expect a very good fight outside that Green Beret will not let Kaduna State down. We are going to do our best, we promise you that we will give challenges to big teams and you all will be surprised by the result we will bring to Kaduna State.

On his part, Coach David Amenye of Seat of God FC said that, “We will wait for some other time to do our best,” adding that he was not disappointed with the performance of his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My boys did well, we have not been training since we came back from Ilorin, to gather boys within 24 hours and they got to the finals, to me it is amazing. I give kudos to the boys, it is really impressive”

Speaking on the match, Kaduna State Football Association (FA), AlKasim Sherreef, commended the teams for their discipline during the play off.

He congratulated the Green Beret team for a good performance and urged them to do Kaduna proud at the National level.