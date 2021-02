Greenhouse farming has continued to gain traction in Nigeria as the country continues its search for solution to the food crisis and unemployment in the nation, PATRICK OCHOGA writes

Nigeria like other countries in the world is faced with impending food crisis, arising from climate change, insecurity and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic which has forced trade restrictions. This situation has brought to light the need for nations especially Nigeria to seek alternative farming system that will not only guarantee high yield, but also low cost per hectre.

Greenhouse farming technology seems to be positioning itself not only to provide better alternative for food security but also reduce the risk of clashesbetween farmers and herders. Farmers/headers crisis has forced many Nigerians out of their farms in the last few years, resulting in a drastic drop in food production and causing shortage in food supply chain.

The challenge of food security has remained daunting in Nigeria in recent times, especially for government and commercial farmers amid the ever exploding population of the country, no thanks to the farmers/cattle breeders’ clashes across the country.

To this end, food security, job creation through agriculture as a major policy of diversification, has in the last few years remained in the front burner of president Buhari’s administration. Food security has continued to dominate most parts of the government’s Green Alternative policy roadmap.

The Nigerian government has continued to pledge its readiness to partner with States and other stakeholders in formulating policies and programmes in

the agricultural sector to ensure food sustainabilitybut concerns are, apart from poor funding in the sector, insecurity in most farming communities across the country have not only left many in frustration but also forced them out of farming.

However, there are those who have devised alternative means of farming through greenhouse farming

technology that is currently gaining grounds in some parts of Nigeria, particularly in Edo State where the

technology now serves not only as an alternative to food security but also agro learning centre for prospective agropreneures in the country.

Stakeholders and researchers in the agriculturalsector have raised concerned that if urgent steps are not taken by government to end the farmers /herders

clashes, Nigerians maybe in for it since most farm lands are either been destroyed by herders and bandits, thereby denying farmers access to it due to illegal occupation.

The growing concern by stakeholders and agrobased investors beyond food production and jobs creation are also the benefit of encouraging farming in

an enclosure also called greenhouse farming or hydroponic farming.

Leadership took a tour recently to a greenhousefarm in Edo State recently, a pioneer of greenhouse farms in Nigeria key investor in bio-tech, Wells Hosa

Greenhouse farm, which hosts huge potential in meet- ing food need of Nigerians.

The experience from the investment is one that narrates a success story about

Nigeria being a leading food producer in the world if such project is replicated in other parts of the country.

The technology driven farm, which was established four years ago, has grown in lips and bounds and now exports its products to United Kingdom, France, Holland and other countries. This shows that Nigeria has the potentials to feed the world if adequate provisions are given to farmers with policies that encourage investors in the sector.

The farm currently grows varieties of fruits andvegetables, including roma, cherry, beef tomatoes, bell pepper, habanero pepper and cucumber.

The greenhouse farms that seat on 27 hectares of land is an initiative of Edo born business mogul and

entrepreneur, Capt Hosa Okunbo.

There are also greenhouse farms spread across the country but only a few have lived to see the light of the day due to numerous challenges the average Nigerian farmer is faced with.

In what looks like why farmers cannot do what government must do, farmers must do what they can do to keep their head above water.From creating employment to battling insecurities,

creating market opportunities to providing vocational educational opportunities, creating communal connections to building inter communal trust, processing to supporting food security and export opportunities,

the greenhouse farming technology has the potentials to create potentially massive revenue that can surpass

crude oil if Nigeria is ready to invest in genuine farmers and not portfolio farmers, said Retson Tedheke a

commercial farmer in Nasarawa State.

President Buhari’s key mandate and effort in developing the agro- sector was aimed to stimulate economic drive in the country is however confronted with

some challenges by investors aside the farmers herders clashes.

Experts have averred that greenhouse farming is the best alternative to food export. They have also seen it

as another solution to end some of the crises between farmers and nomadic in the last few years.

According to the general manager, Bright Okunbo who was represented by the deputy managing director, Mr Jose Lugo, replicating greenhouse farming is

the way to go. He believes that hydroponic farming hold huge economic potentials for the country and capable of meeting the food need of Nigerians with the right technology.

“When people talk about replicating greenhouses it goes beyond to buy or acquire it but to have the technological know-how. You need to get the right

green houses, designs, right component and the technology. The technology we are applying here is not the same you will apply in places like Abuja; you need

to do the adjustment according to the site,” Lugo said.

This is very important because bio-technology is the future of Nigeria. The company’s chairman, Hosa Okunbo said he is interested in building the technology in Nigeria by also training engineers for the future.Lugo also expressed confidence that Mexico model

and success in green house is possible in Nigeria even as his hailed the initiative of the chairman for being the pioneer in green house farm in Nigeria.

“You see, 20 years ago in Mexico, we started to build greenhouse farms like what we have in Wells farms. As at that time, we had about 2,000 hectares

in the country. Twenty years later Mexico has more than 50, 000 hectares but today is a complete different story; instead of exporting oil it now exports food

to other countries of the world.

“So coming here to Edo state is like I am starting all over again however despite the climate we are getting results we can do it in other places successfully

with the right technology.”

On his part, business development and marketing manager of the farm, Mr Clement Albert Umoru, said that some of teething problems confronting

greenhouse farms in Nigeria is the difficulty in procuring soluble fertilizers owing to the ban placed on it by the federal government and however appealed to the relevant authorities to come to the aids of hydroponic farmers.

Giving an insight into the journey so far Umorustated: “The farm started in 2017, it was basically construction while real planting started in 2018. We have

gone through the learning curved and of course you know the learning curves differ from one farm to another and we have settled for real business”

“As at last year, we were accredited and certified to export our products, basically Habenero pepper, we have the red, yellow and the orange. This business was set up to make money and as you know we are

pioneers in the business. Now, we are just working on implementing our 2020 calendar and as you can see

we are expanding and clearing some greenhouses so that we can plant some good products.

“Our products are already in the UK, Holland and France and we would get to the stage where we can get our products round the world and compete with people started who started planting it and that is the foc