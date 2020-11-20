ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangbado Yola

The Global Fund Malaria Accountability and Advocacy Project, (ACOMIN), has advocated on the recruitment of more female health workers by the government to man rural health facilities in Adamawa state

Mrs Laureta Charles, State Program Officer, made urged at a one day review meeting with 15 CSOs working in LGAs in the state.

Charles said, communities of Duwaya and Dwam has embarked to renovation of dilapidated Primary Health Care (PHC), facilities to bridge the gap between health facilities and remote areas.

The rebuilding was made possible through advocacy raided by the Global Fund Malaria Accountability and Advocacy Project, (ACOMIN), to improved health service delivery of people Demsa LGA.

Mrs Laureta Charles, State Program Officer, 15 CSOs working in five local government areas to ensure mitigation, prevention, treatment of malaria and promotion of immunization.

Charles added, “Some of the communities specifically identified inadequate female health workers as major challenges in rural areas.

“We have constant stuck-out of malaria rural areas as a result of increase in assessment of malaria commodities.

“Malaria services are offered free by ACOMIN in Demsa,

Yola-South, Jada, Fofure and Mubi-North LGAs.

The communities are taking ownership of PHC projects and no longer wait for government for some intitiwtive.

The project also resolved crisis between Damaremahauta and Damarelagire communities where both agreed to open register for free malaria treatment.

Mohammad Bakari urged government to provide road network linking Bilachi village and it’s environ for easy accesses of PHC especially pregnant IDP women in the area.##