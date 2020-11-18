By Dickson Agbo

The Idoma Integrity And Leadership Forum (IILF), wishes to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of well deserved Illustrious sons and daughters of Idoma towards the realization and establishment of federal university of health science Otukpo and federal college of education, Odugbo, Apa LGA, Benue state. Amongst those honored for pragmatic leadership in educational sector are : Architect Sunny T. Echono , permanent secretary federal ministry of education, Dr, Samuel Ankeli, Senior Special Adviser to President, Muhammad Buhari on PWD, and all concerned stakeholders in the land.

The group in a statement signed by the executive secretary, Comrade John Ogwuche which was made available to pressmen over the weekend, says that , the praises of these eminent personalities was a mark of Honour to appreciate the various efforts that gave birth to the institutions in Idoma land.

The group through the aforementioned dignitaries has appeals to the father of the nation, president Muhammad Buhari to facilitate the smooth commencement of academic activities in these institutions as mentioned in the take off speech by the Honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu in line with the blue print of the performing Governemnt.

The group further, passionately reminds the Hon. Minister of Education , Permanent secretary and NCCE Management of her earlier appeal for the appointment of a true son of the soil, an educationist, a man tested and trusted , with undisputable experience in Teacher Education, Mr Ameh Isaac Oche , mnipr as Registrar of the Federal College of Education for rapid development of the college to admirable standard.

Calls for further collaboration among the Idoma stakeholders in order to actract more capital development in zone C, Idoma land.

Long live Idoma stakeholders ! long Live president Muhammad Buhari!!