The planned protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) against the intended deregulation or removal of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government has been described as misguided, unwise and self-defeating.

Members of social political group, Concern Citizens Project made the remarks yesterday in a statement that was jointly signed by its national coordinator, Dr Bello Musa Gwani and secretary Sylvester Koni. CCP said leaders of NLC and TUC should rise up to their duties and stop playing to gallery or the books of some elites who are benefitting immensely from the petroleum subsidy. “NLC and TUC needs to get their acts together by putting future and survival of Nigeria first,” it stated.

Concern Citizens Project said if NLC and TUC leaders are not in terms with the proposed stoppage to paying petroleum subsidy despite the glaring evidences of the failure of the scheme, they should explore other avenues to prevent high petroleum price in the country rather than engaging in protest to disrupt business activities. It suggested that labour should engage with the government to find a more suitable solution.

The body argues that the intended strike and protest will put a halt on the operations of government offices, banks, shopping centres and schools, transportation workers and will also significantly affect the informal sectors including markets and local transportation services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will cause an untold hardship on Nigerians and have significant damaging effect on an already struggling economy. Paralysing the country of more than 200 million people, majority of the citizens live on daily wage will be highly irrational.”

Pointing to the delicate security situation in the country, CCP said it will be of great concern that provocateurs and anarchist can hijacked such protests and demonstrations, or hide under the cover of protestors and promote discord, anarchy and unleash mayhem to the detriment of public peace.

The body fears that politicians and other interests beyond the implementation of the deregulation policy could hijacked the national protest to derive personal and selfish agendas. According to members of the organization, it is thus imperative for NLC and TUC leaders to avoid putting Nigeria in such delicate security situation.

“For most oil producing countries, high oil prices mean high government earning, more spending on education, health, infrastructure, poverty alleviation etc. Unfortunately, that is not the case in the Nigeria, as the high profit margin earn from high oil price is largely swallowed by petroleum subsidy,” it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT