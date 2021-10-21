All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Concern Forum, in Bauchi State has appealed to the national leadership of the party to cancel last Saturday’s state congress and order for a fresh one within 14 days for peace to reign in the party.

The youths in a statement signed by their chairman, Abubakar Umar Turaki, and made available to the media in Bauchi, yesterday, said that the so-called consensus, which culminated in the imposition of leaders contradicted the guidelines of the party congress.

The National Convention Committee of APC under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni had set 16th October, 2021 as the date for conducting APC state congress nationwide, but in Bauchi State chapter, the exercise ended with the formation of two paralleled state executives of the party.

The forum expressed regret that no congress took place, but new party executives purportedly emerged from Abuja.

“The minister of education as party leader in the state in collaboration with erstwhile speaker House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara constituted and imposed state executives without consulting our party delegates and stakeholders which contradict the provision of our party constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the youths stated.

The Bauchi APC youths noted that Mallam Adamu Adamu is not a grassroots politician to work for the success of APC. They alleged that during the previous election, Adamu Adamu fought against the party and supported the candidates of opposition parties.