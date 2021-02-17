Blessing Bature-Akpakpan |

A civil society group with focus on global peace, security and public safety, has raised the alarm of possible invasion of parts of the country by suspected foreign militia herders, who have continued to kill, kidnap, rape, maim and carry out other forms of bestial activities.

The group’s alarm came on the heels of trending video of abducted passengers of Niger State Transport Authority, NSTA, where their abductors believed to be foreign Fulani militia displayed modern sophiscated arms around their victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Wednesday, by its Executive Director, Amb. Melvin Ejeh, the global peace group charged both federal and state governments to pay more attention to the potential threat posed by these militiamen, saying the development had the potential of hurting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Concerned over the high rate of the crimes across the country specifically attributed to the Fulani herders which has caused ethnic tensions, the coalition, which operates under the identity of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPLRI), feared that another civil war may be looming except something urgent was done by both authorities and stakeholders to stop the trend.

Recalling that the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai had on Monday, expressed fears over the bold attitude of perpetrators of crimes to confront troops and other trained security personnel, the group said the video of the bandits seen with the abducted bandits depicted a country which it noted,was being run by foreign invaders.

“Civil war is looming in the country if nothing is done urgently. Nigerians must stop the blame game, irrespective of ethnic, political, and religious differences and solve this problem at once,” it said.

According to the group, the depraved nature of the armed militia herders gives an indication that they are not indigenous Fulani, who are known to have lived peacefully for ages with their host communities across the country.

They maintained that the foreign invaders have an agenda to loot, while instilling fear in their victims, with a view to actualising their objective, while wondering where they derived the boldness and audacity to attack soldiers and other security operatives on patrol, ambush and other operations, the coalition called for vigilance, which it noted, is the price for freedom.

It called on regional security outfits to bury the thought of defeating these terrorists alone, saying they must work in close synergy with the military and other security agencies, to achieve the collective aim.