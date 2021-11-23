Tiv Youth Council Worldwide (TYCW) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to be mindful of pressure seeking for the release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, adding that his release could be an invitation for more treasonable acts.

The group was reacting to request made by a group under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi to grant unconditional release to Nnamdi Kanu who is currently standing trial.

The TYCW in a statement signed by its President, Mike Msuaan argued that it would be improper to grant amnesty to someone who has committed heinous crimes against the state and has not in any form shown remorse for his actions.

“We receive the request by the revered elder statesmen from the south east with mix feeling. While we commend the elders for standing up for one of their sons, we are worried that these statesmen had no influence over leader of the proscribed IPOB when he threatened the peace and unity of the nation.

“While we encourage any move that seek to promotes peaceful coexistence in the country, we appeal that care should be taken not to give room to persons who seek to destroy the unity of the country.

“There must be consequences for any action taken. If Kanu is released unconditionally, what become of other persons standing trial for same or similar crimes? We insist that releasing Nnamdi Kanu will be setting bad precedence”, the statement noted.