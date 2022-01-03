A community-based organisation (CBO), Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) has berated the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Abuja Council, for wrongly accusing the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, of masterminding the arrest of an Abuja-based journalist, Omonu Nelson.

GDI executive director, Gbadebo Kemi, in statement on Monday, said such wrongful accusation against the Katsina State governor without due diligence by the union of journalists was disappointing and embarrassing.

Recall that Omonu was reportedly arrested in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday, January 1, 2022 without prior invitation, and taken to Katsina in the most inhuman manner.

Consequently, the FCT Council of NUJ reacted to the development, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Omonu, a journalist with Summit Post Newspaper in Abuja, who was whisked away in a commando-style by security operatives believed to be working on the orders of Katsina state governor.

Meanwhile, the FCT NUJ had since apologised to Governor Masari after realising that it was misled and that the governor was not responsible for Omonu’s arrest.

But GDI said the NUJ ought to know that such unfounded allegation was capable of portraying Governor Masari in bad light and as well pitching journalists in the country against him.

“The apology not withstanding, the Abuja NUJ failed to do the right thing, that is due diligence before making the allegation against His Excellency, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

“This is even more disappointing and embarrassing because the ethics of journalism border around due diligence. We sympathise with their colleague, one Nelson Omonu but accusing the governor without doing due diligence was capable portraying the governor in bad light and as well pitching journalists in the country against him. This is unfair to Governor Aminu Bello Masari and peace-loving people of Katsina State,” Kemi said.

