As part of activities marking this year’s International Day for the Girl Child Conference 2021, Tarian Sanitary Pad has commenced the distribution of 10 million sanitary pads to girls and women in all the 36 states of the country and the FCT.

The chief executive officer (CEO) Tarian Sanitary Pad Nigeria, Queen Aina, stated this yesterday during the celebration of the Girl Child Day.

Tagged: “Digital Generation Our Generation,” Aina said they want to get the young girls acquainted with the present realities.

She said the launch of the 10 million sanitary pads to be shared to girls and women all over Nigeria is made possible with the support they got from other organisations and some public spirited individuals.

“Some organisations have shown interest to support us in the distribution of the usable sanitary pads. The sanitary pads are chemical free and approved by NAFDAC which can be washed and used,” she said.

“The distribution of the 10 million sanitary pads will cut across all the states in Nigeria and FCT,” she added. She also encouraged young girls to be focused and believe that they can achieve everything in life.

Also, the CEO of Tarian Sanitary Pad Namibia, Mrs Bianca Van Wyk, who flew into Nigeria to be part of the project, said the distribution of the 10 million free sanitary pads to women and girls in Nigeria is to encourage them and provide them an opportunity to know that African girl child can achieve everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The girl child is a unique nature of mankind. Nigerians are humble people. Awareness on sexual related issues should be improved. The menstruation reminded us of the discrimination of the girl child. Adolescent girls face a lot of issues in the society and the religious angle but we can empower the girl child,” she said.

Also, deputy head of mission, International Society of Diplomats, Ambassador Jodie Frank, said one of the problems the girl child face is early marriage, lack of education, poverty, lack of funding, child domestic labour, and many others.