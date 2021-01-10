ADVERTISEMENT

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

A group, Oro Progressive Movement, Akwa Ibom State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mr Effiong Akwa as the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group similarly commended the president over the appointment of his Excellency, Chief Godswill Akpabio as the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta earlier last year.

A statement signed by the secretary of the group, Hon. Effiong Asawana and other officials, urged people in the region to forthwith desist from unwarranted attacks on the person /office of Mr. President and commander-in-chief, the Hon. Minister, Senator Akpabio and the interim Administrator.

“In unity, let’s support President Muhammadu Buhari’s commendable effort at finding lasting solution to the problems affecting the NDDC and the Niger Delta communities,” he said.

They stressed that President Buhari is morally justified and legally right to approve the appointment of Pastor (Barr.) Effong Akwa as the Interim administrator of the NDDC as there are precedents to the executive decision.

The statement added, “That we wish to correct the misconception and the skewed impression of His Excellency Sen. Godswill Obol Akpabio being the initiator of the Forensic Audit as we are all aware that a call for Forensic Auditing of the commission was the brainchild of the Niger Delta Governors Forum.

“That the appointment of Bar. Effiong Akwa as the interim administrator of the NDDC is lawful based on the Abuja Federal High Court judgment that specifically declared that the most Senior Civil Servant Administrator should take over the Administration of the NDDC after restraining the former IMC led by Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei.

“That Oro resource endowment and contribution to the nation must not be ignored. Oro accounts for not less than 80% of the derivable oil revenue of Akwa Ibom State who is equally a major oil producing state in the Niger Delta Region with eight Oil producing companies operating on its territory, 5 offshores.

“That all verified ongoing projects within the region of the Niger Delta should be strictly monitored and consultants contractors should be empowered to move to their respective sites forthwith.

“That youth in respective communities of the Niger Delta Region should be duly integrated into the various Programme and projects as this will mark one of the best strategies in curbing illegal distortion of projects and unlawful chasing away of contractors,” it said.