A political group Igbozuluezu Socio/Political Union (ISU) has condemned the governor of Kano Sate, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, for deliberately marching on the poster of former governor of Kano State Musa Kwankwaso at a recent political rally in Kano.

Advertisements





The group in a statement signed by the president, Dr Oliver Onyeka and secretary Chief Orlando Smith respectively, accused Ganduje of disrespecting and mounting continuous campaign to run down the former governor, whose influence and political sagacity has remained constant in the state and Nigeria at large.

“We are dismayed and totally disappointed on the report which got to us that Governor Ganduje has again, began his campaign of calumny to run down his predecessor, former governor, Senator Kwankwaso. It is recently reported in some national media outlets that Governor Ganduje, recently, in a political rally of his party held in Kano, deliberately marched on the poster of Senator Kwankwaso, to the cheering of his supporters, who urged him on with all sorts of name-calling and degenerating words, just to score non-existing political points.

“We believe that such show of shame as exhibited by somebody of the person of the governor, who former governor Kwankwaso brought up politically, was uncalled for, as we know that the two political big wigs in Kano State, have nothing they are presently dragging to warrant the negative attitude and childish action of Ganduje,” the group stated.

While acknowledging the denial of the act by Ganduje, the group noted that such denial was “meant to save the governor’s image because of the deluge of condemnation that trailed the dastardly and ungentlemanly act.”