A group known as the Nigeria Patriots has accused Saharareporters of discrediting Controller General of Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Liman Alhaji over mischievous reasons.

In a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Dr. Sylvester Mbonu, on Friday, the group cautioned reporters to thread with caution and rethink their intentions.

Prior to their report, they published that he has refused to retire after 44 years in service but the report was not true, the fact remains that CG FFS, Dr. Ibrahim Liman Alhaji was born in 1960, joined the Federal Fire Service in 1986, he was due for retirement in December 2020 but got an extension by the presidency for 18months which is due for June 2022.

The statement read; Dr. Ibrahim Liman Alhaji will retire and exit Service in June 2022, we don’t appreciate and celebrate the achievements and sacrifices of patriotic citizens who put their lives out for the betterment of the country.

From inception, when he took over as the Controller General of Federal Fire Service, the service took a new shape as brand new fire service trucks were purchased, professional foreign trainings and courses were offered to both junior and senior staffs of the service, transparent recruitment and promotion of officers were recorded.

It is obvious that these media platforms were mobilized to maliciously blackmail patriotic citizens, Dr. Ibrahim is a patriotic citizen who has never showed interest in contesting elections of any kind, his interest remains serving his beloved country, he added.