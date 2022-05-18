The Unity Group (TUG) has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his recent appointment as a member of the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

Jonathan’s appointment into the board was announced last Wednesday through a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, who said by the appointment the former president had become the first sub-Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council.

Eze had said the council is a non-profit organisation established to promote and develop relations among countries of Europe, Africa and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, with Italy playing a leading role.

Reacting to the development, TUG in a statement it released yesterday, said the appointment was another testimony of Jonathan’s ever rising profile as an international statesman and a rare personality of focus.

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what it described as presidential and diplomatic protocols extended to Jonathan, to enable him function maximally on his international assignments.

The statement was signed by the national coordinator of TUG, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, who is also the president-general of Umueri General Assembly and the national secretary, Bonaventure Phillips Melah.

He said, “We consider it a privilege, to send you this congratulatory message, on your latest appointment as a member of the Board of the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

“This congratulatory letter is a token of our appreciation to you, on behalf of millions of our members across Nigeria, for standing in the gap for Nigeria and helping to positively impact our country’s global perspective as one of the countries with competent human resources needed to make the world a better place.”