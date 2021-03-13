ADVERTISEMENT

By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

A coalition of nine militant groups, under the umbrella body of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the alleged misuse of the over N99trillion accrued to the region through the 13 per cent derivation fund between 1999 and 2021, asking President Buhari to initiate a probe of all governors that were elected to take charge of the monies in the years under review.

According to the claims of the RNDA, the probe would expose the state governors from the Niger Delta State as being responsible for the poor infrastructural development in the region and not the Federal Government. It would also justify why the people of the region are demanding that the 13 per cent derivation fund be paid directly to the oil and gas producing communities for the interest of peace and proper development.

The Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), in the protest letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, after an emergency meeting in Warri, Delta State which was presided over by Johnmark Ezon-Ebi, also known as Obama, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the alleged missing money and ensure that the governors of the nine oil-producing states account for N99.68 trillion or 13 per cent derivation allocation received since 1999-2021 without any significant development in the oil and gas producing communities.