BY JOY YESUFU, Abuja

The country director of Women for Women International (WfWI), Mrs Bukola Onyichi has said the organization, over the last five years empowered about five thousand two hundred (5,200) women in the rural areas economically to help them find their voices and also speak up against all forms of Gender based Violence (GBV).

Onyichi stated this in Abuja at a one-day strategic meeting put together by the organization to ‘Develop Action Plans on Priority Actions of WfWI Change Agents’.

She said the five years programme saw the organization training one thousand women every year with a signature programe combining social and economic empowerment programme. “We are empowering the women to know their rights, about wellness, their health, money and importance of engaging in solidarity by coming together to form a common purpose and pursing it, that is the social empowerment activities” she added.

She said “for the economic empowerment activities, we have training on numeracy, where women learn number skills because for any business you must know your numbers. Some of them have never been to school, but just to help them improve their business record keeping. We also teach them how to use the calculator. Then business skill training takes the women into different sessions on different aspect and rudiments of business, presentation of their goods, how to engage with customers and other basic things to sustain their business.

“They also learn a skill from us. The women must choose one of the skill pacts and run it for six months. We run concurrently with the social empowerment training while engaging with the women throughout the 12 months.

“Truly, over the years, what we see is that it boosts the women’s economy, many of them are able to start businesses and return their children back to school”.

Also speaking at the meeting, director programme and administration of Women’s Right Advancement Protection Alternative (WRAPA), Ms Anisa Ari said the action plan is one of the sustainability plan because if they have it, they will be able to use it to get funding to continue to do the work they are doing because WfWI that have been supporting them will not be there forever. So, we need to empower and equip them with what they can use and keep running with it.

She said WRAPA wants to take it a step further by providing tools that they can use in marketing by amplifying the work they are doing and also seek funding from organisations or from the government.

One of the beneficiary of the training (change agent) Tamwakat Hassan said they will go back to their community and educate women on rape also encourage them to educate their children too.

She said they want the government to implement the VAPP Act so that people will know that when the law catches up with them, they will face it.