A rights group, Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development has commended Nigeria Air Force for killing at least 120 armed bandits in multiple airstrikes carried out by its personel at Sububu Forest in Zamfara State.

The CSO also commended the citizens for offering information about the activities of the bandits to security operatives saying the war on bandits and other criminals will be effectively won if citizens cooperate with security agencies.

A statement signed by the CSO convener, Adamu Kabir and made available to journalists explained that news of the airstrikes killing scores of bandits confirmed the importance of it’s consistent appeal to citizens to volunteer information to security agencies.

“We received with excitement the airstrikes that resulted to the killing of over 120 bandits in Zamfara state on Monday. According to news report and further confirmation by the NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the feat was achieved because the personnel acted swiftly on the information offered by the locals.

“We herein restate our call to all citizens to report suspicious activities to relevant security agencies. What the security agencies can achieved depends to a reasonable extent the support they receive from the general public”, the group noted.

PRNigeria had reported that an intelligence operative confirmed that a reconnaissance aircraft was deployed for spotting, collection of imagery and observation of the bandits before precision airstrikes were carried out on the targets.

“Following an intelligence, on 12 July 2021, that groups of bandits were gathering around Sububu, Jajani and Dammaka, a reconnaissance aircraft was dispatched to recce the area for confirmation before carrying out the airstrikes.

“Accordingly, the A-Jet conducted air recce over the said locations and observed several bandits arriving in droves and taking cover over large trees at the southwestern part of Sububu settlement. These targets were subsequently engaged and hit.

“The few surviving bandits were seen fleeing the area. It is estimated that over 125 bandits were neutralized in the attack based on the information we received from our sources around the area,” he said.

Nigerian troops under Operation Hadarin Daji, comprising operatives of the Nigerian military, security and intelligences services, are jointly involved in fight against bandits in North-West.