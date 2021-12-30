A political group known as ‘Got Your Back Nigeria’ has hailed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for standing tall all through the year 2021.

National coordinator of the group, Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, in a press statement titled, ‘2021: Indiscriminate Of The Mendacious And Malicious Darts’, said 2021 was a spectacular year for Bello and Kogi State given the feats recorded by the governor in many areas.

“A year with many twists and turns. A year of benumbing politricks and bewildering politics. A year that saw a mercurial phenomenon on top of his game, nay it was an awesome year for Governor Yahaya Bello GYB and the State of Kogi.

“How, you may ask? From the high point of GYB’s dogged insistence that Nigeria must interrogate the COVID-19 pandemic and grow indigenous approach to it, to the deployment of the COVID-19 stimulus package into building one of the biggest medical facilities in West Africa.

“From running the most successful Youth centric, Youth centred and all inclusive administration in Nigeria, for which so many Awards adorn his stable, to running the most gender sensitive and inclusive administration in the whole of Africa.

“From surviving a very wicked and most impish and devious machination ditto the rumoured placing of funds meant for Salaries in Kogi State in a profit yielding account in Sterling Bank, to the World Bank rating of Kogi State as top in fiscal and financial discipline in Governance in Nigeria.

“From winning the Sun Newspapers Man of the Year Award to winning the New Telegraph Newspapers Most Youth Friendly Governor of the Year Award.

“From the recognition and award for Outstanding Governor in the Area of Education by the Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ Lagos State Chapter, to the the Award as an Exemplary Leader by the Nigerian Union of Journalists National Chapter, and the Award of the Torchbearer on Security by the Nigerian Union of Journalists Abuja Chapter.

“From taking Kogi State from the State where Boko Haram had her IED making factory to the safest State in the entire North. It has been GYB all the way,” Nwaokobia said among others.