Young Nigerian entrepreneurs shone brilliantly at the Entrepreneurship Summit organised by Unicaf in partnership with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. (LSETF) and Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC)

The summit recently held in Lagos, recently with the theme, ‘Building a Sustainable Business in Nigeria’ was aimed at celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation of young Nigerians.

The participants were required to submit their business proposal for the Unicaf Entrepreneurship Awards and at the end of the summit, the judging committee announced and congratulated the winners.

The committee noted that the business proposals received were innovative and were carefully evaluated and the top ten winners were selected to receive their prizes at the Ceremony.

Unicaf is delighted to announce the top 10 winners of the Unicaf Entrepreneurship Awards. They include: The 1st winner, PACIOLI, who was awarded with a cash prize of $1,000 and 100% Full Unicaf University Scholarship; QIQI FARMS emerged as the

The 2nd winner and was awarded with a cash prize of $500 and an 85% Unicaf University Scholarship; KORSHE AFRICA, the 3rd winner was awarded with a cash prize of $250 and an 85% Unicaf University Scholarship; LUSH TOMATOES as the 4th winner got 80% Unicaf University Scholarship and GOBIO WASTE The 5th winner, got an 80% Unicaf University Scholarship.

The 6th winner to the tenth winner all got 80% Unicaf University Scholarship. These award winning young entrepreneurs include UDAA LEGAL SERVICES, JIJ JEWELRY STORE, FLOURIAH-SAMUCH UNIFIED COMPANY, H & H HEALTHY CHOPS and NWACHEX FARM respectively.

Unicaf, the leading online higher education provider supports young, talented people and empowers Nigeria’s next generation entrepreneurs.

