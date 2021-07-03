Letshego Group, a leading retail finance organisation in Africa, launched its ‘LetsGo digital’ campaign through LetsGo, its digital financial technology platform, to celebrate spirit and culture of Africa.

This, according to the company, is an enabler to deepen financial inclusion across Africa.

“From spoken word poetry to dance, myriad of cultures and languages, cuisines and passions, Africans are building a better Africa and such is Letshego’s expressive view on Africa.

Letshego Group has its footprint in 11 African markets with a 22-year history of improving lives through inclusive financial solutions in Africa.

According to the group, Letshego has chosen two budding markets, Nigeria and Botswana, as the first two countries in which the ‘LetsGo digital’ will be rolled out.

Through LetsGo, Nigerians have the power to be and the power to do, beginning with government employees and civil servants under the brand’s established deduction from source model.

Andrew Fening Okai, Letshego’s Group Chief Executive said, “Having just celebrated Africa Day, and as we navigate through a global pandemic, there is no better time for us to encourage our fellow citizens of Africa to work together in overcoming our challenges, and rise up!

“Letshego remains committed to improving lives by extending access to appropriate financial solutions, progressing towards our ambition to be a world class retail financial organisation. Digital is no longer a revolution; digital is life!”

Tolu Opayinka, Letshego Nigeria’s CEO added, “We continue to expand our reach by diversifying our product offering, enhancing access via our digital platforms and leveraging strategic partnerships.

“These value-adding efforts will help us to improve customers’ access to our services, provide much-needed financial support for our customers and support our financial inclusion imperative.”