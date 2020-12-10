BY ABAH ADAH |



The Abuja Global Shapers, a hub of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nile University to provide mentorship for youths.

The group hopes to work with the institution’s Centre For Lifelong Learning (CELL), to organise joint programmes on professional development, collaborate on Corporate Social Responsibility among other programmes.

The MoU signed by the curator of the Abuja Global Shapers, Johannes Tobi Wojuola and the vice chancellor of Nile University Nigeria, Prof Osman Nuri Aras, would herald a collaboration to tackle employability, entrepreneurship and mentorship concerns in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

At the signing ceremony, Prof Aras while highlighting the goals and objectives of the University, stated the University was keen on the development and growth of what he described as “Nigeria’s new generation.”

He also noted that Nile University Nigeria would be considering members of the Abuja Global Shapers Community to join its Sectoral Advisory Boards and bring in their expertise in the development of robust and relevant curriculum, and in creation of opportunities for mentorship, internship and scholarship in the University.

The curator of the Abuja Global Shapers, Wojuola in his address stated that the hub was involved in several projects that were targeted at improving the lives and well-being of Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory.