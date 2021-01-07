BY ANTHONY AWUNOR |

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has petitioned the ministry of aviation over an alleged N120 billion unremitted Pension Funds in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The petition is coming, following series of non captured concession agreements in the Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANAP leadership, the union and workers will not fold their arms and watch their revenue nose-diving, after the havoc wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANAP also condemned the situation whereby workers were unable to access their over N120bn pension funds as a result of poor documentation.

In a letter dated 4th January, 2021 signed by the secretary general of ANAP and addressed to the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika through the managing director of FAAN Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, the union noted that, FAAN workers were in a dilenma as a result of non-implementation of the pension funds.

The union also frowned at the manner in which concession, lease and Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) was being granted at the detriment of FAAN and its workers.

ANAP explained that with the lopsided nature of these agreements, details of the contracts were not made known to workers of FAAN to enable them accertain the real position of contracts in organisation.

“Seymor Car park multi storage building is a concession, the rail project in Abuja, the Legend Hotel building in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), the ASL building, the Execujet building; where are their agreements, are they paying what they should pay to FAAN.

“Are the land where they built on, well measured, are they forwarding their yearly audited account to FAAN, so that FAAN can collect five percent concession fee?” the union queried.

The union equally called on the minister to request for the agreement of MMA2 operated by Bi-Contney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), warning that corruption will not be allowed to continue in the system.

ANAP said the aviation minister should call for a meeting on MMA2 issue to examine terms of agreement adding that MMA2 management was not paying FAAN for services rendered which the union described as huge corruption and stealing public funds by trick.

ANAP noted that reckless concession agreement in FAAN has brought down the organisation’s revenue and was finding it difficult to pay salaries because so many revenue points were not captured.

They blamed politicians for over bloating the workforce in the organisation by giving employments to those without requisite qualification for jobs warning that only professionals should be employed.